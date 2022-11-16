PMV Electric to launch Compact EV in India Today; Specs & Price Here

PMV Electric is an Indian brand based out of Mumbai and it is all set to launch its first-ever electric vehicle in the Indian market today, Wednesday, 16 November 2022. The brand has categorized the vehicle as PMV, meaning Personal Mobility Vehicle- it is a small electric vehicle that can be used for daily commutes. The car will be called EaS-E and the company wants it to be popular among people that have difficulties in traveling on a daily basis.

The car has a smart design and is affordable so those city dwellers can use the electric car for daily use.