OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone Launch Delayed Due to Screen Changes; Details

Tech giant OnePlus is expected to delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone OnePlus Open that was expected to hit the markets on 29 August 2023.

As per an online tweet by tipster Max Jambor, the launch of OnePlus Open has been postponed for a while owing to some changes in the screen of the foldable handset.

As per reports, the OnePlus Open was likely to flaunt a screen with BOE panels, however, due to some unknown issues, the foldable smartphone might now be unveiled with a screen based on Samsung panels. Nevertheless, there is no official conformation by the company regarding the same yet.

The official launch date of OnePlus Open has not been revealed by the company, therefore, users must take this information with a pinch of salt.