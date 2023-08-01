Motorola Moto G14 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specs, Price, and More

The tech giant Motorola today on 1 August 2023 released the Moto G14 in India. The Moto G14 is a successor of the Moto G13 that was unveiled earlier in the country.

The Moto G14 arrived with some major upgrades and modifications compared to its predecessor. It flaunts a 6.5” FHD+ display along with a FHD+ resolution and an IPS LCD to boot.

Let us check out the confirmed features, specifications, and pricing details of the recently launched Moto G14 in India below.