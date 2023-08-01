Motorola Moto G14 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specs, Price, and More

Moto G14 launched in India: Features, Specs, and More.
(Photo: gearrice.com)
The tech giant Motorola today on 1 August 2023 released the Moto G14 in India. The Moto G14 is a successor of the Moto G13 that was unveiled earlier in the country.
The Moto G14 arrived with some major upgrades and modifications compared to its predecessor. It flaunts a 6.5” FHD+ display along with a FHD+ resolution and an IPS LCD to boot.
Let us check out the confirmed features, specifications, and pricing details of the recently launched Moto G14 in India below.
A 6.5” FHD+ display (20:9).
Powered by Unisoc T616, a 12nm chipset. It is also equipped with a 2x Cortex-A75 at 2.0GHz and 6x A55 at 1.8GHz, plus a Mali-G57 MP1.
A 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability. It supports 94 hours of music playback or up to 16 hours of video.
The handset supports a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack with FM radio support.
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for listening high quality music.
Android 13 out of the box.
The device supports only a single configuration of 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
The camera set up includes a single cam on the back and a 50MP Quad Pixel sensor. There is also an 8 megapixel selfie camera for clicking selfies. Both rear and front camera can record an 1080p video at 30fps.
Currently, available in two color variants including Sky Blue and Steel Gray.
The Moto G14 is now available for pre-order on Flipkart. The price is Rs 10,000 with a discount of Rs 750 on ICICI bank credit card.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)