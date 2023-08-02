Samsung Galaxy F34 5G To Be Launched In India On August 7; Check Price & Specs

Know all about Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
(Image: 91mobiles.com)
Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone- Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in India in the first week of August. It is expected to be launched on 7 August 2023. It was expected to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G which was released in March this year. The features of the earlier launched device included an octa-core SoC and a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.6-inch display and a 48-megapixel primary sensor-led triple rear camera unit.
Samsung has also confirmed the display details, camera specifications, battery size and colour options of the Galaxy F34 5G.
Samsung released an official statement and announced that the Galaxy F34 5G will be launched in India on August 7. The company released a teaser that gave hints about the price of the smartphone as well. The promo image suggests that the smartphone will be priced at around Rs. 16,999.
It is confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Electric Black and Mystic Green color options.
Galaxy F34 5G is also confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz
It will come with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The Galaxy F34 5G is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.
The triple rear camera unit of Galaxy F34 5G will come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS).
The handset will sport a large 6,000mAh battery backup that will last for up to 2 days.
The South Korean brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will receive up to four generations of OS updates and five years of security patches.
Galaxy F34 5G is also expected to come with in-house apps for managing Samsung wearables
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)