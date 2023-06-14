OnePlus Nord 3 RAM, Storage Options Leaked Ahead of the Global Launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 has turned two this year, next month to be more specific and it has been a high time since the company launched its successor but the good news is that it will happen very soon.

Today, a few specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 have been leaked thus directing towards a soon-to-be launch event for the latest device. The Nord 3 will be available in two hues - the now-trademark OnePlus blue/green/teal hue, as well as a more classic-looking dark gray/black.

According to the rumors, the Nord 3 is just the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, a phone that was launched in China back in March.