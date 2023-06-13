Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch in India Today: Know Availability, Specs, and Price

Redmi Buds 4 Active will launch in India on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)
The popular Chinese technology giant, Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Buds 4 Active in India today, Tuesday, 13 June 2023. The company has formally announced the launch date so interested buyers in the country should take note of it. Redmi has also announced important details such as the availability of the Redmi Buds 4 Active so one should take note of the announcements. All interested buyers are requested to stay alert on Tuesday to know the latest updates.
As per the official details, the Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in black colour and it will flaunt a stem design. The details also suggest that the earbuds will support Google Fast Pair functionality and environmental noise cancellation features. All buyers should take note of the latest details before they purchase the brand-new Redmi device.
It is important to note that important details such as features, design, and price of the Redmi Buds 4 Active in India will be available online. You have to go through the details stated after the launch to decide whether you want the new product.
The landing page reveals key information such as specifications and design of the Buds 4 Active that will launch in India today, Tuesday, 13 June.
According to the official details, the Redmi Buds 4 Active will feature a stem design. They will be available only in one colour option and it is black.
The charging case of the device will be pebble-shaped, as per the features mentioned on the landing page.
These are the specifications and design details we have for now. The price of the Redmi Buds 4 Active will be announced after the launch on Tuesday. You can keep a close eye on the landing page on Amazon to know the latest updates.
