OnePlus's First Folding Smartphone To Launch Before August 19; Details Here

Check the expected date of launch, specs, features, and price of OnePlus Fold

Shivangani Singh
Published
OnePlus kept the buyers quite interested in the highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Fold. The smartphone will soon become a reality. According to a tipster, the company is all set to launch its first folding smartphone before August 19. Though the company has not officially confirmed the launch.

OnePlus Fold will compete with established players such as Samsung and Motorola in the market who have been in the foldable phone space for several years. As of now, there are no concrete details about the OnePlus Fold except a few details about the features.

With these partnerships and research and development, the OnePlus Fold is perfect to compete with its rivals, especially considering the hardware. Have a look at the expected features below.

OnePlus Fold Expected Specs & Price in India

  • The folding smartphone may feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras similar to the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

  • We can expect the OnePlus phone to include a new-gen Snapdragon SoC, likely Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • OnePlus is expected to launch the Fold with smart charging technology since the company has been a pioneer in fast charging technology

  • OnePlus Fold will have 5G support.

  • The OnePlus Fold is most likely to be priced around Rs 1 lakh considering that the company has a strong fan base in India that will happily spend extra on OnePlus smartphones.

Topics:  OnePlus Foldable 

