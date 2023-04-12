Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch on 18 April: Check Leaked Price, Specs, and Features Here

The tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of its new upcoming flagship smartphone Xiaomi 13 Ultra. According to the company, the handset will be revealed in China and global markets on 18 April 2023.

As of now, there is no information whether the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in India or not. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

In China, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is anticipated to be unveiled along with Xiaomi Pad 6 and other hardware devices at an event.

The leaked price of Xiaomi 13 Ultra along with its features and specifications has been doing rounds on the social media from quite a long time now. Let us read about this in detail below.