OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Sale Date 15 July: Offers & Discounts

OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Sale starts from 15 July. Details Here.
(Photo Courtesy: PR newswire)
The tech giant OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r in the country during the Nord Summer Launch Event 2023. Besides, some other gadgets including OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC were also unveiled in the launch event.
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be now available to the users on sale from Saturday, 15 July 2023. Interested users must know that these devices will be available on the official website of the company (oneplus.in), the OnePlus Store app, Amazon (Amazon.in), OnePlus Experience Stores, and some partner stores.
Let us check out the features, specs, and pricing details of the recently launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r below.
A 6.74-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display.
Powered by 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.
Available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.
5000 mAh battery.
A triple camera set up.
OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box.
Available in Misty Green and Tempest Gray color variants.
The starting price of OnePlus Nord 3 5G is Rs 33,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB). The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 37,999.
Slick ergonomic design.
Amazing sound quality.
Backed by 12.4mm extra large drivers.
Offers an immersive audio experience.
IP55 water and sweat resistance.
Long battery life.
The starting price of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is Rs 2,199.
Some selected banks offers up to Rs 1000 instant discount through Credit Cards, Debit cards, and EMI. The offer is valid from 15 to 25 July 2023.
No cost EMI is also applicable to some selected bank customers for 6 months. The offer is valid from 15 to 25 July 2023.
A special exchange offer of Rs.2,000 is available for Android and iOS users.
Customers who will purchase the Nord 3 5G on Amazon and online stores of OnePlus will get a free Nord Buds.
JioPlus postpaid users will also get some additional benefits. Users will also get coupons of up to Rs 3500 from Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns and Petals, Ixigo, and more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)