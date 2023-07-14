OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Sale Date 15 July: Offers & Discounts

The tech giant OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r in the country during the Nord Summer Launch Event 2023. Besides, some other gadgets including OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC were also unveiled in the launch event.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be now available to the users on sale from Saturday, 15 July 2023. Interested users must know that these devices will be available on the official website of the company (oneplus.in), the OnePlus Store app, Amazon (Amazon.in), OnePlus Experience Stores, and some partner stores.

Let us check out the features, specs, and pricing details of the recently launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r below.