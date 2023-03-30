OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition Announced: Features, Specs, and Price

According to the company, "Research and development of the panel took over 1 year, and the material goes through 9 complex processes before it becomes a back panel on a OnePlus 11 smartphone. The production is so complicated, efficiency is just 25%, compared with the green glass panel, where yield is 50%.

OnePlus said."The feeling of the new panel “as cool and skin-friendly as the jade (stone) that has been under the spring water for thousands of years”. Jupiter might be a gas planet, but the design and material are based on a microlite rock; thus OnePlus concocted the name “Jupiter Rock”.

Let us read about the OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition features, specifications, price, and other important details.