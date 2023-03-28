Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Live Streaming: When & How to Watch the Launch Event

Redmi Note 12 Turbo live launch
The company, Redmi had announced about the launch of its newest Note 12 series member- Note 12 Turbo and had also released a teaser poster that gave hints about its look, design, features, and specs.
You can expect the Note 12 Turbo to come in white and silver finish. There will be three camera cutouts on the back with a clearly indicated 64MP main unit along with dual speakers, USB-C port and an IR blaster on top as well as a headphone jack.
The company also teased the Harry Potter edition of the ‘Wizarding World’ and ‘Harry Potter’ text engraved with the ‘Hogwarts’ emblem printed on the back panel.
Let's know about the live launch event in China and the expected specs of Redmi Note 12 Turbo.
Redmi will be launching the device on 28 March and the company also streamed the announcement on its official Weibo account (a Chinese microblogging website). The company is expected to launch the special edition model later this month after the Redmi Note 12 Turbo goes official in China.
Redmi Note 12 Turbo will have a display of12-bit, with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate
The smartphone will also have 1920Hz PWM Dimming and SGS Low Blue Light Certification.
As per the rumors, we can expect a display diagonal of 6.67 inches and an FHD+ resolution.
The phone expected to sport pretty thin bezels, measuring just 1.95mm on top, and 1.42mm on the sides of the display, with a 2.22mm chin underneath it and a 93.45% screen-to-body ratio.
The phone will measure 7.9mm in thickness and weigh 181 grams.
The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will offer a stereo speaker setup with Dolby ATMOS and Hi-Res Audio support alongside a 3.5mm audio jack.
Smartphone is among the first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS3.1 storage.
As per reports, Note 12 Turbo will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging.
The phone is expected to come with a 64MP main camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro shooter.
It will run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.
