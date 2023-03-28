Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Live Streaming: When & How to Watch the Launch Event

The company, Redmi had announced about the launch of its newest Note 12 series member- Note 12 Turbo and had also released a teaser poster that gave hints about its look, design, features, and specs.

You can expect the Note 12 Turbo to come in white and silver finish. There will be three camera cutouts on the back with a clearly indicated 64MP main unit along with dual speakers, USB-C port and an IR blaster on top as well as a headphone jack.

The company also teased the Harry Potter edition of the ‘Wizarding World’ and ‘Harry Potter’ text engraved with the ‘Hogwarts’ emblem printed on the back panel.

Let's know about the live launch event in China and the expected specs of Redmi Note 12 Turbo.