Moto G54 Launch Date in India: Time, Features, Specs, Price, and Live Streaming

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G54 in India tomorrow on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. According to the teasers shared by the company on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, it is confirmed that the handset will arrive in Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Blue colors.

Ahead of the official launch, some of the features and specifications of the upcoming Moto G54 5G has been revealed by the company through teasers including 3D Acrylic Glass Design, 50MP OIS camera system, and more. Once launched, Moto G54 5G will be available for sale on Flipkart.

Let us read about the Moto G54 India launch date, time, features, specifications, price, live streaming of the event, and other details below.