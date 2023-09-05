Moto G54 Launch Date in India: Time, Features, Specs, Price, and Live Streaming

Moto G54 will be launched in India tomorrow on 6 September 2023. Details here.
(Photo: flipkart.com)
Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G54 in India tomorrow on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. According to the teasers shared by the company on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, it is confirmed that the handset will arrive in Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Blue colors.
Ahead of the official launch, some of the features and specifications of the upcoming Moto G54 5G has been revealed by the company through teasers including 3D Acrylic Glass Design, 50MP OIS camera system, and more. Once launched, Moto G54 5G will be available for sale on Flipkart.
Let us read about the Moto G54 India launch date, time, features, specifications, price, live streaming of the event, and other details below.
Moto G54 will be launched in India on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.
Moto G54 will be launched in India tomorrow at 12 pm IST.
Based on the official teasers, following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of the new upcoming Moto G54:
Sleek, stylish, and 3D Acrylic Glass design.
6.5" 120HZ FHD+Display.
The smartphone is the segment's first 5G handset with 12GB/256GB storage.
Blazing fast 5G performance with 14 5G bands.
3 carrier aggregation and 4X4 MIMO.
Available in Mint Green, Pearl Blue, Midnight Blue color variants.
Powered by Media Tek Dimensity 7020 SoC.
6000 mAh battery.
The camera system includes: 50 MP OIC to overcome the issues of blurry photos and shaky videos; 8MP ultrawide camera; 8MP macro vision+depth camera, and versatile front camera for selfies and video calling.
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Moto special sound for better sound quality.
The handset will run on Android 13 out of the box.
Side mounted FPS.
IP52 water repellent design.
The exact price of Moto G54 in India has not been revealed by the company yet. However, the expected price is Rs 23,999.
The live streaming of the Moto G54 India will be available tomorrow on the Flipkart (flipkart.com) and the official website of the company, motorola.in.
