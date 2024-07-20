Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Smartwatch Launched: Check Features, Specs, and Price

Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle brand has launched a new smartwatch Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max in India. The watch is a new addition to the brand’s Pulse smartwatch series. This innovative smartwatch is packed with advanced features that will elevate your lifestyle and keep you connected.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max boasts the latest version of the company's AI Create feature, which allows users to create nearly infinite customizable watch faces. With this feature, you can express your unique style and make your smartwatch truly your own. Whether you're looking for something sporty, elegant, or fun, AI Create has you covered.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max also features the TruSync™ feature, which enhances the Bluetooth calling experience. Blending elegance and functionality, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is ideal for anyone who enjoys fitness, is a fashion-forward, or works in a field that requires constant updating.