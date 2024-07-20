Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Smartwatch Launched: Check Features, Specs, and Price

advertisement
Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle brand has launched a new smartwatch Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max in India. The watch is a new addition to the brand’s Pulse smartwatch series. This innovative smartwatch is packed with advanced features that will elevate your lifestyle and keep you connected.
The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max boasts the latest version of the company's AI Create feature, which allows users to create nearly infinite customizable watch faces. With this feature, you can express your unique style and make your smartwatch truly your own. Whether you're looking for something sporty, elegant, or fun, AI Create has you covered.
The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max also features the TruSync™ feature, which enhances the Bluetooth calling experience. Blending elegance and functionality, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is ideal for anyone who enjoys fitness, is a fashion-forward, or works in a field that requires constant updating.
The price of Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Smartwatch in India is Rs 2,499.
Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Smartwatch will be available for sale in India on gonoise.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, starting today on 20 July 2024.
Following is the list of features and specifications of recently launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max.
Display: The watch sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with high resolution for immersive experience. The smartwatch also has Always-on Display feature which keeps the users updated and they don't need to activate the screen always.
Sleek Design and Color Options: The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max comes in six exquisite colors - Jet Black, Deep Wine, Rose Gold, Space Blue, Black Link, and Calm Silver Link. With its sleek design and vibrant color options, the Pulse 4 Max is perfect for fashion enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike.
Health Monitoring Features: The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is equipped with several health monitoring features to keep you informed about your well-being. The watch tracks your heart rate, stress levels, sleep patterns, and SpO2 (blood oxygen) levels. It also offers more than 100 sports modes to help you stay fit and active. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, the Pulse 4 Max has you covered.
Long Battery Life and Durability: The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max boasts up to seven days of battery life on a single charge, ensuring you stay connected and stylish all day long. The watch also features an IP68 rating, making it dustproof and water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. This means you can wear it worry-free, even in challenging conditions.
Additional Features: QR code scanner, 100 watch faces, 100 sports modes, voice command feature, and weather forecast feature.
