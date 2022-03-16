Real-World Impact of NFTs? Musicians Find Lucrative Alternative to Streaming

Musicians are paid by streaming platforms on a per-stream basis, and the income can generally be very low. Spotify, for instance, pays artists as little as 0.0033 dollars (23 paise) per stream, according to Business Insider.

That translates to one dollar (Rs 76) for every 250 streams.

While bigger artists can earn through merchandising, endorsements, and features, smaller artists – even relatively successful ones – struggle to make any profits.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) might change that.

For all the negative press they have received for rampant plagiarism and having a fanbase which doesn't quite understand copyright, it seems that NFTs might have a viable use-case when it comes to musical artists.