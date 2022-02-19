Ctrl C, Ctrl V: NFT Marketplaces Struggle To Limit Plagiarism, Stolen Content

Cent, the non fungible token (NFT) platform on which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's tweet was sold for $2.9 million, has temporarily suspended most transactions, due to rampant plagiarism and stolen content.

"Our response has been to ban the offending accounts, but we believe that this approach is not sustainable. That’s why, effective today, we’re removing the ability to sell NFTs here," wrote CEO Cameron Hejazi in a blog post.

This is a widespread problem. OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT marketplaces, also tried to put a 50-item limit on their free minting tool because it was being abused.