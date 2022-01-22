Do NFTs Give You Copyrights? A Lawyer Explains

A non-fungible token (NFT) group called SpiceDAO recently spent nearly $3 million on a copy of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s unpublished manuscript for an unmade film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune.

Though the manuscript is rare, it was originally estimated to be sold for around $40,000.

The group falsely believed that they would also acquire intellectual property rights associated with the book. They planned to sell NFTs based on the contents of the book and produce an original animated series.