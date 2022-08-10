Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launch Date, 11 August: Check Features and Specs Here

Xiaomi New Mix 2 Foldable Smartphone will be launched tomorrow, 11 August 2022. Details here.
(Photo: xiaomiplanets.com)
Xiaomi is all set to launch another version of foldable smartphones. The new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is a foldable smartphone that will be unveiled by the company on Thursday, 11 August 2022.
The company CEO, Lei Jun has confirmed that the Xiaomi foldable smartphone will be unfolded tomorrow during an official launch event. Samsung is also ready to launch its foldable and flip smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 today, 10 August 2022. Looks like Xiaomi's foldable smartphone will be a tough competition to the Samsung foldable smartphone. Both will be launched in the market consecutively.
The company will also launch Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch tab) and the TWS Earbuds, Buds 4 Pro in the same launch event as Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Buyers should know that the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 phone is a successor to the MI Mix Fold that was launched in the markets previous year in the month of March.
Following are some of the leaked features and specs of Xiaomi Mix Fold 2:
Design: Slim, classy, chic with a thickness of 5.4mm and USB Type-C port.
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
Display: Samsung Eco² OLED (internal display) and Samsung’s E5 AMOLED screen (external display), according to online leaks.
Operating system (OS): Android 12.
Display Resolution: 1080x2520 pixel (external) along with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and refresh rate of 120Hz.
Color Options: According to the official teaser of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 released by the company, the foldable smartphone will come in golden colour. Other colour options might also be unveiled at the launch event.
Camera: According to tipsters, the Mix Fold 2 will have a camera from the Leica brand. Also, 50 mp primary camera and 2x telephoto camera will also be part of the camera system.
Storage: 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage
Battery: There is no solid information about the battery, however the foldable device might come up with a 67W fast charging capability.
Sensors: According to the online leaks the sensor system of the device will be composed of Sony IMX766 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Check this space regularly to know more details about the specs and features of Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 like price, colour options, and battery type.