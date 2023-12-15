Kerala Lottery Result Today, 15 December 2023: Nirmal NR 359 Result Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 359 on Friday, 15 December 2023, can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activated the live result link after 3 pm on the official website for interested participants to go through the winners. Participants are requested to check the winners for today carefully. The ones who are selected as the winners will receive huge cash prizes from the department after they submit their tickets on time.

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 359 on Friday, 15 December, will also be declared in a PDF form for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad result can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com so make sure to save a copy. The Kerala lottery draws are extremely popular among people in the state.