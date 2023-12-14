Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 500 Winners Out on 14 December; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 500 on 14 December, is announced.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 500 today, Thursday, 14 December 2023, is declared on the website - keralalotteries.com for concerned participants. The ones who were patiently waiting to know the lucky winners for today can go through the live result announcement on the aforementioned site. It is important to note that the live list of winners is declared after 3 pm. Participants are requested to stay alert while going through the latest updates available online.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 500 on Thursday, 14 December, will be available in a PDF form after 4 pm. Participants are requested to download the lottery sambad PDF so they can check the list of lucky winners whenever they have time. The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces important updates on the website - keralalotteries.com for all.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organises lottery draws so that interested people can participate and win cash prizes. The first prize winners receive the highest amount, followed by the second and third winners.
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 500 prize money for today, Thursday, 14 December 2023, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 500 on Thursday, 14 December, online:
Go to the official website - keralalotteries.com to find the lottery results link.
Click on the link that states "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 500" on the homepage.
Once the PDF file appears on your screen, go through the lottery ticket numbers and the prize money properly.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the site to take a better look at the winners.
