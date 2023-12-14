Shillong Teer Result for Today, 14 December 2023: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 14 December 2023 here.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer result for today, Thursday, 14 December 2023, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can play the game daily from Monday to Saturday. For those who do not know, the Teer lottery results are released by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The rules of the game are simple and you have to play two rounds to win. This archery game is popular across Meghalaya.
Shillong Teer result for today, Thursday, 14 December, will be available in a PDF form so that it is easier for participants to check and download it. You should go through the list of winners for both rounds. Participants must divide their arrows for Rounds 1 and 2. To know the latest updates about the game, go through the details on meghalayateer.com.
The cost of the tickets varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100. You can buy them after 10 am if you want to participate in the Teer game.
The Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game. It is an exciting archery competition where the players receive fifty arrows. They get two rounds to shoot the arrows at a particular target. You can shoot around thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest twenty in Round 2.
Along with the results, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association announces the hits numbers, common numbers, etc. You must go through the announcements carefully.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer lottery sambad result for today, Thursday, 14 December, online:
Browse through the official website of the Teer lottery game - meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, tap on the link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 14 December 2023" and it will appear on your screen.
Check the Rounds 1 and 2 results properly.
Download them from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)