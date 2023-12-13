Kerala Lottery Result for 13 December: Fifty Fifty FF 76 Winners Out; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 76 result for 13 December 2023 is announced on the website.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 76 draw has been announced today, Wednesday, 13 December. Participants who bought the lottery sambad tickets for today can go through the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live results around 3 pm on their official site for interested participants to go through the list of lucky winners. One can also check the rules of the game online before participating in it.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 76 on Wednesday, 13 December, will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF can be downloaded from the same website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are requested to follow all the rules while participating in the draws.
The Fifty Fifty FF lottery draw results are announced every Wednesday. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the result schedule on its website so that it is easier for interested people to go through it. You can take part in the draws accordingly.
The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 76 prize money for today, Wednesday, 13 December 2023, is mentioned here:
First Prize Money: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Consolation Prize Money: Rs 8000
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 76 result PDF for Wednesday, 13 December, here:
Go to keralalotteries.com for the lottery result link.
Find the option that states "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 76 Result" on the homepage and click on it.
The lottery sambad result will appear on a new page and you can check the details on the PDF.
Download the lottery result from the site for your reference.
