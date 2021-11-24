Why Is the JPC Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill Being Criticised?

With the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) finalising its report on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 on Monday, 22 November, India might finally get its long-overdue data protection law in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

However, the recommendations suggested by the JPC report do not appear to have resolved the concerns raised about the 2019 bill, including the exemptions granted to the government.

While some recommendations are positive and recognise new privacy challenges, including on regulating data collected by hardware and the requirement to disclose data breaches within a fixed time, the JPC report also suggests changes that take the proposed law even further away from the well-crafted draft bill proposed by the Justice BS Srikrishna Committee.

Seven of the 30 committee members, all MPs from Opposition parties, have submitted dissent notes to the chairperson of the JPC, PP Chaudhary.