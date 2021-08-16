Big Win for Digital Media as Bombay HC Stays 'Unreasonable' IT Rules

Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni passed the interim order in petitions filed by legal news portal The Leaflet and journalist Nikhil Wagle – the court has not delivered a final ruling on the constitutionality of the rules just yet, and will continue hearing the case in September.

The case in the Bombay High Court is one of many such cases challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Code of Ethics for Digital Media) Rules 2021.