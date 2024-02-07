Jio Recharge Plans 2024: Unlimited Data, Calling, Plans, Price, and Validity

Some of the best Jio Phone Recharge Plans 2024 are listed below.

Rs 75 Plan: This is the most basic Jio Phone recharge plan. Users will get unlimited free voice calls, 50 SMS, and 2.5GB of data. There is also a free access to applications like Jio TV, JioCinema, and Jio Cloud applicable to this plan. The validity of this plan is 23 days.

Rs 91 Plan: This plan offers 3 GB data, unlimited free voice calls, and 50 SMS. Users will get free access to Jio applications like Jio TV, JioCinema, and Jio Cloud. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Rs 125 Plan: This plan offers 11.5 GB data, and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 23 days.

Rs 152 Plan: This plan offers high speed 14 GB data, and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 28 days.