Jio Recharge Plans 2024: Unlimited Data, Calling, Plans, Price, and Validity

Jio Recharge Plans 2024: Unlimited Data, Calling, Plans, Price, Validity, and More.
Reliance Jio never fails to impress its users with the amazing unlimited data and calling plans. Recently, Jio introduced some great plans for the company's 4G feature phones. Compared to the previous plans, Jio now offers seven Jio Phone recharge plans for 4G smartphone users. The data plan, calling, and validity of all these plans are different from each other.
Let us check out all the Jio Recharge Plans 2024 below. All of these Jio plans offer free voice calling, SMS, and access to applications like Jio Cloud, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and more.
Some of the best Jio Phone Recharge Plans 2024 are listed below.
Rs 75 Plan: This is the most basic Jio Phone recharge plan. Users will get unlimited free voice calls, 50 SMS, and 2.5GB of data. There is also a free access to applications like Jio TV, JioCinema, and Jio Cloud applicable to this plan. The validity of this plan is 23 days.
Rs 91 Plan: This plan offers 3 GB data, unlimited free voice calls, and 50 SMS. Users will get free access to Jio applications like Jio TV, JioCinema, and Jio Cloud. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Rs 125 Plan: This plan offers 11.5 GB data, and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 23 days.
Rs 152 Plan: This plan offers high speed 14 GB data, and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Rs 186 Plan: This plan offers free voice calls, 100 SMS, 1 GB data per day, and free access to Jio applications like Jio TV, JioCinema, and Jio Cloud. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Rs 223 Plan: This plan offers free voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB data/day, and free access to Jio applications. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Rs 895 Plan: This is the most expensive plan for Jio phones. This plan offers 2GB per 28 days for 12 cycles, unlimited voice calling, 50 SMS, and a free subscription to Jio Cloud, Jio TV, and Jio Cinema. The validity of this plan is 336 days.
Following are some of the best Jio sim recharge plans 2024.
Rs 395 Plan: This plan offers unlimited Calling, unlimited 5G data (3 GB), 1000 SMS, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 84 days.
Rs 155 Plan: This plan offers unlimited Calling, unlimited data (2 GB), 300 SMS, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
Rs 209 Plan: This plan offers unlimited Calling, unlimited data 28GB (1GB/Day), 100 SMS/day, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
Rs 239 Plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, unlimited data 42GB (1.5GB/Day), 100 SMS/day, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
Rs 149 Plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, unlimited data 20GB (1GB/Day), 100 SMS/Day, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 20 days.
Rs 1559 Plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, unlimited data 24GB, 3600 SMS, unlimited 5G data to eligible users, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 336 days.
Rs 2,999 Plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, unlimited data 912.5GB (2.5GB/Day), 100 SMS/Day, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 365 days.
Rs 666 Plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, unlimited data of 126GB (1.5GB/Day), 100 SMS/Day, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 84 days.
Rs 299 Plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, unlimited data of 56GB (2GB/Day), 100 SMS/Day, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema Premium. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
Rs 808 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data of 168GB (2GB/Day), unlimited voice calling, 3 months Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription, 100 SMS/Day, free subscription to Jio applications, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. The validity of this pack is 84 days.
Rs 749 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data of 2GB/Day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/Day, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema. The validity of this pack is 90 days.
Rs 2545 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data of 504GB (1.5GB/Day), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/Day, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and free subscription to Jio applications. The validity of this pack is 336 days. Additional benefits include 1 year subscription of Disney+Hotstar app.
Rs 3227 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data of 730GB (2GB/Day), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/Day, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, and free subscription to Jio applications. The validity of this pack is 365 days. Additional benefits include 1 year subscription of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition.
Rs 533 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data of 112GB (2GB/Day), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/Day, and free subscription to Jio applications except JioCinema. The validity of this plan is 56 days.
Rs 4,498 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data of 730GB (2GB/Day), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/Day, free subscription to 14 Premium OTT apps including Disney+Hotstar. The validity of this plan is 365 days.
