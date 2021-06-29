Jio Prepaid Plans: Here's a List of 5 'No Daily Limit' Data Plans

Reliance-owned telecom company Jio has announced its 'no daily limit' prepaid data plans. The company has introduced five plans which offer unlimited data with no restrictions, and free voice calling.

These data plans come with validity ranging from 15 days to 365 days.

Other popular Jio prepaid data plans come with a daily limit of 1 GB, 1.5 GB, 3 GB, etc. According to the fair usage policy (FUP), the speed of the internet comes down to 64 kbps after the user exhausts their daily limit of data. However, these newly launched plans will have no daily limit. Users opting for these plans get bulk data limit ranging form 12 GB to 365 GB. However, after exhausting the data, their internet speed will also come down to 64 kbps.

In this article we have curated the details of new Jio 'no daily limit' prepaid plans.