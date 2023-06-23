iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch On 4 July; Check Specs, Design & Features

Everything You Need To Know About iQOO Neo 7 Pro
(Image: iqoo.com/in)
iQOO is a high-performance smartphone brand that has experienced significant growth and success in different sectors of the market this year. across different market segments this year.
The company has launched the iQOO Neo 7 that became one of the favorite smartphones among consumers due to its unique specifications thus making it the best-selling smartphone on Amazon. The company is now set to launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, the successor of Neo 7 in India on 4 July 2023.
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a true powerhouse that will compete with top-tier flagship devices with unmatched power and an exceptional user experience. This device will come with a Dual Chip Power to enhance its performance and gaming. Check the specs, design, and features of iQOO Neo 7 Pro below.
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come equipped with 120W Flash Charge technology that will charge up to 50% of the battery in 8 minutes.
The smartphone is wrapped with a premium and trendy Orange leather finish design.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a performance beast and tailor-made to meet consumer’s requirements
It possesses raw power with seamless multitasking capabilities, immersive visuals, and overall enhanced performance.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro also possesses gaming features with motion control that allows users to interact with games using intuitive phone movements enhancing the overall gaming experience.
The company teaser shows that its new 5G phone has a leather finish at the back and packs a triple rear camera setup.
The side frames will have a golden accent and rounded corners with a punch hole on the front
It will also have a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display.
The panel will likely refresh at 120Hz and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset
iQOO Neo 7 Pro may also come with a 50-megapixel main camera at the back with a Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS support.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)