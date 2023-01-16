ADVERTISEMENT

iQOO Neo 7 India Launch Confirmed: Expected Features, Specs, and Price

iQOO Neo 7 India launch likely in February. Know the expected features, specs, and price.

Saima Andrabi
Published
iQOO Neo 7 India Launch: iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone iQOO Neo 7 in India soon. The smartphone company announced the launch of iQOO Neo 7 smartphone via a Twitter post that reads as "Here’s a prediction for you in 2023! You will be getting the #PowerToWin with our 7. Thank us later!"

Although the exact launch date, price, features, and specs of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 has been kept under wraps by the company, it is expected that the handset will hit the Indian markets anytime in the February.

The iQOO Neo 7 series in India is likely to include three variants - iQOO Neo 7, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition. All of these smartphones are currently available in China.

According to the company, the iQOO Neo 7 will be an Amazon special, which means that the smartphone will be available for sale only on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Here is all you need to know about the expected features, specs, and price details of the forthcoming iQOO Neo 7 smartphone in India.

iQOO Neo 7: Expected Features and Specs

Although the company has not revealed any features and specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 yet, below is the list of some expected features and specs based on the Chinese variant.

  • A 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 Samsung AMOLED panel along with 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display may also support 1,500 nits brightness and a 20:8 aspect ratio.

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

  • 128 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

  • A a triple-rear camera system including 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor, 8MP ultra wide lens, and a 2 MP macro unit. Also, there is a 16 MP front snapper for video calls and selfies.

  • A 5,000 mAh battery along with 120W fast charging capability.

  • The device is likely to run on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 13.

  • The iQOO Neo 7 yet is expected to be available in different colour variants including Pop Orange, Geometric Black, and Impression Blue.

iQOO Neo 7 Launch in India Soon: Expected Price

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 is expected to be sold in India at a starting price of Rs 35,000. The exact price will be revealed at the launch event that is rumoured to be held in mid-February.

