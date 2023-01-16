iQOO Neo 7 India Launch Confirmed: Expected Features, Specs, and Price

iQOO Neo 7 India Launch: iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone iQOO Neo 7 in India soon. The smartphone company announced the launch of iQOO Neo 7 smartphone via a Twitter post that reads as "Here’s a prediction for you in 2023! You will be getting the #PowerToWin with our 7. Thank us later!"

Although the exact launch date, price, features, and specs of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 has been kept under wraps by the company, it is expected that the handset will hit the Indian markets anytime in the February.