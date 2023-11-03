WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Pin Community Group Chats; Details Here

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in community groups. 'Pin Community Group Chats' feature allows users to pin their most important chats in community groups so that they can easily access them at the time of need. This feature is critically important for those community groups on WhatsApp which have been created for sharing important information routinely.

The new 'Pin Community Group Chats' feature is currently available to some beta testers. However, soon it will be rolled out to more users. This update has been marked compatible for Android 2.23.24.9. Users can also update their previous Android 2.23.24.8 version from the Google Play Store to use this feature.