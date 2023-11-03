WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Pin Community Group Chats; Details Here

WhatsApp's New Feature To Pin Community Group Chats. Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in community groups. 'Pin Community Group Chats' feature allows users to pin their most important chats in community groups so that they can easily access them at the time of need. This feature is critically important for those community groups on WhatsApp which have been created for sharing important information routinely.
The new 'Pin Community Group Chats' feature is currently available to some beta testers. However, soon it will be rolled out to more users. This update has been marked compatible for Android 2.23.24.9. Users can also update their previous Android 2.23.24.8 version from the Google Play Store to use this feature.
The pinned community group chats will appear on the top of your screen so that you don't have to go through the entire chat threads while looking for a specific chat. This feature is extremely helpful for users who are a part of more than one community groups and want to prioritise one over the other.
According to Wabetainfo, "After the update that brought improved community navigation among community group chats to WhatsApp, it was really complicated to pin such chats, but WhatsApp is finally making it easier to prioritize them again. Pinning community group chats offers users a more organized and efficient way to manage their chats as they have immediate access to their preferred groups since they are pinned to the top of the screen. This improved organization saves time and reduces the frustration of having to search through a long list of community group chats."
Apart from this, WhatsApp also introduced 'Archive community group chats' feature. This new update allows users to keep their community group chats organized based on the priority. It is especially helpful for people who are a part of several WhatsApp community groups.
After the community navigation feature was rolled, users were unable to archive the community chats, which was quite frustrating. However, with archive community group chats feature, the issue has been resolved, and users can now have more control over their community group chats.
With the ability to archive community group chats, WhatsApp effectively addresses the inconvenience caused by the previous update, which eliminated the option to archive community group chats. Community members can now regain control over their chat experience by archiving useless community group chats, including the community announcement group, as per Wabetainfo.
