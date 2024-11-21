HUAWEI Mate X6 Arriving on 26 Nov: Expected Features and Specifications

Huawei has officially confirmed that it will launch the Mate X6 foldable phone alongside the Mate 70 series at its upcoming HUAWEI Mate Brand Ceremony on 26 November 2024 in China. The company has already started taking pre-orders for the device and revealed several key details.

The Mate X6 will be available in three storage configurations: 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and a 16GB+1TB Collector’s Edition. Color options include Nebula Gray, Nebula White, Obsidian Black, Universal Red, and Deep Sea Blue.