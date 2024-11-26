Huawei Mate 70 Pro Announced: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Huawei has launched the Mate 70 Pro, a high-end smartphone with a focus on advanced AI features, enhanced camera capabilities, and satellite communication functionality. This device is the second sibling of the Mate 70 smartphone family.

The Huawei Mate 70 Pro runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 and is powered by 12GB of RAM. It is available in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The device boasts an IP68 rating for water resistance, satellite communication capabilities for emergency messaging, and a second-generation wireless multi-antenna connection for seamless networking.