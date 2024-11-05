Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch Soon: List of Expected Features and Specifications

Huawei is set to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Mate 70, later this month in China. The company confirmed the news, generating significant buzz in the tech world, as the Mate series is renowned for its top-of-the-line specs and camera capabilities.
While Huawei remains tight-lipped about the official details, leaks and rumors suggest a compelling lineup of smartphones. The Mate 70 series is expected to retain the iconic circular camera module, a signature design element of the series. This module could be integrated into a circular or elliptical island to visually enhance the device.
Leaks also hint at a special 'Ultimate Design' (UD) variant, possibly replacing the Mate 60 RS. This UD variant might draw inspiration from the recently launched Mate XT, the world’s first tri-foldable phone. This suggests that the Mate 70 lineup could include multiple models, including the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and the Mate 70 Ultimate Design.
Display-wise, the Mate 70 is expected to feature a large, high-resolution curved-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The Mate 70 is rumored to sport a single punch-hole display, while higher-end models might adopt a triple camera punch-hole design, similar to their predecessors.
US sanctions limit Huawei phones to China, including the Mate 60 series. The upcoming Mate 70 series will likely retain the iconic circular camera module, housing four camera sensors arranged in a square formation.
Huawei Mate 70 Series: List of Expected Features and Specs
Circular camera module housing four cameras.
The series will be available in Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and the Mate 70 UD variants.
A large, high-resolution curved-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The base variant may sport a single punch-hole display.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)