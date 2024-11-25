Honor 300 Series Launching on 2 December: Expected Key Features & Specifications

Honor has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Honor 300 series in China. The company will unveil the new flagship lineup on 2 December, with a live stream expected on Honor's official website.

The Honor 300 series will succeed the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, which launched earlier this year in China. While Honor has not confirmed the full lineup, the company did reveal key specifications for the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro on Weibo. An Ultra variant is possible, but that has not been confirmed.