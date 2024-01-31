FASTag KYC Update Last Date on 31 January: Steps To Update Documents Here

FASTag KYC update deadline is today, Wednesday, 31 January 2024.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officially announced that FASTag KYC details will have to be updated by 31 January 2024. It is important to note that even in cases where there is enough balance, banks will forcefully deactivate or blacklist all FASTags that have incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) updates after the deadline, which is 31 January. All interested people should complete the process soon if they don't want their FASTags to be deactivated or blacklisted.
FASTag is an electronic system that collects tolls on highways which makes the process of paying the toll taxes easier at toll plazas. One should note that the tag is applied to the car’s windscreen that is related to a bank account or prepaid card. When a car with a FASTag reaches the toll booth, the scanner scans and deducts the toll.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to update your KYC for FASTag online:
Step 1: Visit the official website of FASTag.
Step 2: You must log in using your registered mobile number and the OTP received on the number.
Step 3: On the homepage, find the "My Profile" section and select the KYC tab.
Step 4: Enter the required details in the given space, verify, and tap on the submit option.
Step 5: The KYC update will be over.
Let's take a look at the list of documents that are needed to update the FASTag KYC:
A Vehicle Registration Certificate
Valid Identity proof
Address proof
One passport-size photo
Let's go through the step-by-step process to check your FASTag status online:
Go to the official website of FASTag – fastag.ihmcl.com.
Find and click on the login option at the top right of the page.
Enter the OTP and provide the registered mobile number to log in. Verify all the details before clicking on submit.
Click on the "My Profile" section on the dashboard.
You can check the KYC status of your FASTag. Go through the details mentioned on the page properly.
