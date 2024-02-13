Honor X9b 5G, Choice X5 Earbuds, & Honor Choice Watch To Launch On 15 February

Honor is all set to launch three products in India. The company has confirmed that it will announce a new Honor Choice Watch, and Choice X5 earbuds alongside Honor X9b on February 15. Ahead of the event, Honor has also revealed some of the features of these products and gave us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming products.

The Honor Choice X5 earbuds will come with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation and the company has also claimed that people will get up to 35 hours with the case. These earbuds have an in-ear design along with a companion app.