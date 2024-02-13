Honor X9b 5G, Choice X5 Earbuds, & Honor Choice Watch To Launch On 15 February

Honor X9b 5G, Choice X5 Earbuds, & Honor Choice Watch
(Image: cnbctv18.com)
Honor is all set to launch three products in India. The company has confirmed that it will announce a new Honor Choice Watch, and Choice X5 earbuds alongside Honor X9b on February 15. Ahead of the event, Honor has also revealed some of the features of these products and gave us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming products.
The Honor Choice X5 earbuds will come with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation and the company has also claimed that people will get up to 35 hours with the case. These earbuds have an in-ear design along with a companion app.
The brand will be launching its first smartwatch in India, which the company is calling Honor Choice Watch.
It will have a 1.95-inch AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in GPS, one-click SOS calling, and up to 12 days of claimed battery life.
There is also a built-in Honor Health app, which is designed to "monitor health benefits."
Customers will also find outdoor and fitness activities with 120 workout modes, as per the details revealed by Honor.
It also features 5 ATM water resistance, so the brand is claiming that users will be able to use the watch while swimming and surfing.
While the company is yet to reveal the specs of its new phone, we know the possible features because the device is already available in some countries.
The Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, similar to the newly launched Realme 12 Pro.
It is backed by 12GB of RAM.
For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor.
Under the hood, the device features a 5,800mAh battery.
The new Honor X9b is tipped to be priced under Rs 35,000 and the brand will reportedly bundle a free set of wireless earphones as well.
