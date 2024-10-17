Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro Launched: Features, Specifications, and Price

advertisement
Honor has launched its latest X60 series smartphones in China, comprising the Honor X60 and X60 Pro. The new models succeed the X50 series, which debuted last year in July, and offer a range of features including a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and 120Hz refresh rate displays.
Both models share a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. They also support dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1 (Honor X60) or Bluetooth 5.3 (Honor X60 Pro).
Let us read more details below.
Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro smartphones were launched in China on 16 October 2024.
The Honor X60 starts at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 14,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the Honor X60 Pro starts at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the same configuration.
The Honor X60 features a 6.8-inch TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2412×1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. A 5,800mAh battery with 35W fast charging support powers the device.
The Honor X60 Pro, on the other hand, boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2700×1224 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The X60 Pro also features a 6,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging and two-way satellite communication capabilities for areas with limited network coverage.
Both models share a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. They also support dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1 (Honor X60) or Bluetooth 5.3 (Honor X60 Pro).
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)