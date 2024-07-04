Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launch Date: Check Features, Specifications, Price & More

Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launch Date: Nothing is all set to launch a new smartphone under the banner CMF. The CMF Phone 1 will be launched in India and other global markets on Monday, 8 July 2024. According to the official teasers, the CMF Phone 1 will be different in design and appearance compared to the other phones of the brand.

Ahead of the official launch, some of the features and specifications of the Nothing CMF Phone 1 have been revealed by the company, including a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC processor, and more.

The CMF Phone 1 will be available in the markets in two color variants, including Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The black and light green color smartphones will flaunt a textured case while as the blue and orange models will arrive with a vegan leather case. According to reports, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 will also be launched alongside the CMF Phone 1 at the launch event.