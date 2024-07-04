Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launch Date: Check Features, Specifications, Price & More

advertisement
Nothing CMF Phone 1 Launch Date: Nothing is all set to launch a new smartphone under the banner CMF. The CMF Phone 1 will be launched in India and other global markets on Monday, 8 July 2024. According to the official teasers, the CMF Phone 1 will be different in design and appearance compared to the other phones of the brand.
Ahead of the official launch, some of the features and specifications of the Nothing CMF Phone 1 have been revealed by the company, including a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC processor, and more.
The CMF Phone 1 will be available in the markets in two color variants, including Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The black and light green color smartphones will flaunt a textured case while as the blue and orange models will arrive with a vegan leather case. According to reports, Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 will also be launched alongside the CMF Phone 1 at the launch event.
According to reports, the upcoming Nothing CMF Phone 1 will be a budget-friendly handset and may be sold at a price of Rs 20,000 in India. However, the exact price is yet to be confirmed by the company.
Once launched, the Nothing CMF Phone 1 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
A 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness.
IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance.
In-display fingerprint sensor.
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC processor (confirmed).
8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage
5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
50MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.
Available in Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue color variants.
