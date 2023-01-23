Honda Activa 6G ‘H-Smart’ Variant to be Launched Today; Check Specs & Price Here

Check the price, features, and specs for Honda Activa 6G H Smart below
(Image: Bikewale)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is ready to launch a new variant of the Activa 6G- Honda Activa 6G ‘H-Smart’ today, 23 January 2023.
As per the reports, many companies have been invited to the launch and their RTO document has also been making the rounds which confirms the launch date.
Honda is expected to offer more features on the Activa 6G, the highest-selling scooter in India for the longest time. But we aren't sure if the scooter will be introduced with connectivity options like most electric scooters. We will know about it today. But let's know about the design, specs, and features of the Honda Activa 6G ‘H-Smart’ that will be competing against scooters like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and other electric scooters!
The power output of the Honda Activa H-Smart is 7.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm, which is higher than the output of other variants.
Other specifications are likely to stay the same as the previous variants of Honda Activa H.
The documents reveal that the Activa ‘H-Smart’ is expected to come up with an anti-theft alarm system.
The gross vehicle weight of the Activa H-Smart is 279 kg, which is 1 kg less than other variants of the Activa 6G. It may be due to the addition of new technology and the removal of components that were upgraded. The kerb weight of the scooter is now 105 kg.
The scooter is powered by the same 109.51cc engine which powers the Activa 6G, with 7.79PS, and 8.84Nm on tap.
The vehicle will be equipped with the Honda's Ignition Security System (HISS) that is currently offered on Honda’s premium offerings.
Other features include a digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity.
The new Smart variant of the Activa 6G is expected to be more expensive than the other variants by up to Rs. 3,000 - Rs. 4,000 thus the upcoming smart model of the scooter is tipped to be priced between ₹75,000 to ₹80,000.
