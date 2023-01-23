Honda Activa 6G ‘H-Smart’ Variant to be Launched Today; Check Specs & Price Here

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is ready to launch a new variant of the Activa 6G- Honda Activa 6G ‘H-Smart’ today, 23 January 2023.

As per the reports, many companies have been invited to the launch and their RTO document has also been making the rounds which confirms the launch date.

Honda is expected to offer more features on the Activa 6G, the highest-selling scooter in India for the longest time. But we aren't sure if the scooter will be introduced with connectivity options like most electric scooters. We will know about it today. But let's know about the design, specs, and features of the Honda Activa 6G ‘H-Smart’ that will be competing against scooters like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and other electric scooters!