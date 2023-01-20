Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched in India: Know Specifications and Price

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is launched recently in India for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: royalenfield.com)
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been officially launched in India recently. Now, buyers can get it in the Indian markets. According to the latest details available as of now, this cruiser bike will be available for buyers in three variants. Out of these three variants, Astral Interstellar and Celestial models are the main ones. The entry-level Astral variant is available in three single-tone colours which include Black, Blue, and Green. Buyers should know the latest details.
Ever since the launch of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India, buyers in the country are excited to know the specifications, features, and prices. It has some premium features that are sure to attract the attention of buyers in the country. One must read to know more about the Super Meteor 650 in detail and then buy it.
Here are the specification details and price range of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 that is launched recently in India. Interested buyers should take note of the details and stay updated about the model.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The RE Super Meteor 650 is furnished with teardrop fuel in addition to round headlights.
According to the latest official details available as of now, the price of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will begin from Rs.3.5 lakhs in India. This makes it the most expensive bike from the company.
To know more about the price range, you can either visit a Royal Enfield store in the country or go to their official website to be sure of the price. This is all the information we have about the latest bike model from Royal Enfield in India.
