New BMW M 1000 XR to Be Launched Today; Check Expected Specs, Price, Design Here

New BMW M 1000 XR expected specs and price
(Image: carandbike.com)
There was no official announcement about the new launch when we were surprised with the new teaser by BMW surprised for an entirely different model: a new M 1000 XR.
The teaser was somewhat like a single graphic of a bike resembling the S 1000 XR with a stylized version of BMW's M logo positioned on the side of the fuel tank and the conclusion was that BMW is teasing a new M 1000 XR.
Beyond the graphic teaser, BMW hasn't provided any specifics but we only know that BMW is all set to introduce the not-so-mysterious model today June 6 at 5 pm CEST (that's 11 am EST and 8 am PST).
The M 1000 XR would be the third motorcycle branded with BMW's high-performance M subsidiary after the M 1000 RR and M 1000 R.
On the basis of the past M models, we can expect the same claimed 205 hp and 83 lb-ft. figures from the M 1000 XR along with the optional carbon wheels, top-flight electronics, and aerodynamic updates.
The price of the M 1000 R is expected to begin at $21,345, a $7,400 premium over the base price for the S 1000 R.
The M 1000 RR is even more outrageous, with $32,995 as its base price nearly double the S 1000 RR's starting price.
We can expect more details once BMW officially announces the M 1000 XR next week.
BMW M 1000 XR is expected to be tuned for more power and torque, the suspension could be stiffened, and the brakes might be upgraded.
The M 1000 XR may come with a more aggressive bodywork with a new front fairing, a new tail section, and a new set of wheels.
There may be a special addition of a special livery onto the BMW M 1000 XR to help differentiate it from the standard version.
The vehicle may house a 999 cc inline-four engine derived from the BMW S 1000 RR.
We can also expect BMW M 1000 XR to develop close to 205 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque, making it the undisputed leader in its class.
The transmission will be handled by an automatic box.
The BMW M 1000 XR may feature M-specific styling cues- like the M-specific winglets, asymmetrical LED headlights, M carbon fiber wheels, a lightweight battery, and various M-branded components.
The superbike may also come equipped with a fully adjustable suspension system, lightweight aluminum frame, and high-performance braking system.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)