Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch on 9 May in India; Check Prices, Specs & More

POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch on 9 May in India; Check Prices, Specs & More

POCO India has informed via tweet about the launch of POCO F5, F5 Pro. Check price, specs, launch date and time.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch details

|

(Image: mysmartprice.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch details</p></div>

The POCO F5 is all set to be launched on 9 May 2023 in India. We were informed via POCO India' tweet on Twitter through which they announced the launch of their new F-series handset in the country. POCO also posted a video on the microblogging website revealing smartphone's rear camera unit and other specs. The new model is a successor to last year's POCO F4.

The POCO F5 is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset and the other POCO F5's specifications have been leaked online by a tipster.

Let's know about the price, specs, and launch date & time of the POCO F5, the POCO F5 Pro.

Also ReadVivo X90 Series India Launch on 26 April: Leaked Specs, Features & Price Here

POCO F5, F5 Pro Launch Date & Time

POCO India has informed about the official launch date of POCO F5 via a tweet on Wednesday. The device is all set to make its debut on May 9 at 5:30 PM IST. Along with the POCO F5, the POCO F5 Pro will also be launched globally on the same day.

POCO F5 Price in India

According to the tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the POCO F5's price will be between Rs 28,000 and Rs 29,000 in India. It will compete with devices like the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3.

POCO F5 Specifications

  • The expected specs of POCO F5 as per the tipster's claims:

  • A 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate

  • MIUI 14 based on Android 13

  • 256GB of storage and with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

  • The phone may include triple cameras on the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP sensor.

  • A 16MP front-facing camera for selfies

  • 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

Also ReadMG Comet EV Launch Date Today on 26 April: Price, Features, and Live Streaming

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT