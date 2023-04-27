POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch on 9 May in India; Check Prices, Specs & More

POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch details
(Image: mysmartprice.com)
The POCO F5 is all set to be launched on 9 May 2023 in India. We were informed via POCO India' tweet on Twitter through which they announced the launch of their new F-series handset in the country. POCO also posted a video on the microblogging website revealing smartphone's rear camera unit and other specs. The new model is a successor to last year's POCO F4.
The POCO F5 is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset and the other POCO F5's specifications have been leaked online by a tipster.
Let's know about the price, specs, and launch date & time of the POCO F5, the POCO F5 Pro.
POCO India has informed about the official launch date of POCO F5 via a tweet on Wednesday. The device is all set to make its debut on May 9 at 5:30 PM IST. Along with the POCO F5, the POCO F5 Pro will also be launched globally on the same day.
According to the tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the POCO F5's price will be between Rs 28,000 and Rs 29,000 in India. It will compete with devices like the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3.
The expected specs of POCO F5 as per the tipster's claims:
A 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate
MIUI 14 based on Android 13
256GB of storage and with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.
The phone may include triple cameras on the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP sensor.
A 16MP front-facing camera for selfies
5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.
