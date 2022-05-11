Glitter Bombs & Cockroaches: How YouTubers Exposed India's 'Scam' Call Centers

US-based YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober, well known for his elaborate glitter bomb pranks on phone scammers, released a video on Sunday, 8 May 2022, in which his team is shown targeting four alleged scam call centers in Kolkata.

Rober teamed up with fellow YouTubers Jim Browning and Trilogy Media to set off stink bombs, glitter bombs, cockroaches, rats, and smoke bombs in the offices of these call centres.

In the video, which has gone viral, Rober claims that the actions of his team caused several call centres in India to shut down, at least temporarily. He also claims that he contacted Kolkata Police but no action was taken.

He suggested that there were a few "bad apples" preventing the "good apples" from taking action.