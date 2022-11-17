Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today, 17 November 2022: Win Rewards and Gifts

Garena Free Fire redeem codes list for 17 November 2022 is mentioned here for our readers.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, Thursday, 17 November 2022 are available on the official redemption website. Players are requested to claim the codes for Thursday if they want to win free rewards and gifts. Apart from rewards and gifts, players can also win characters, outfits, weapons, etc. To claim the codes and win freebies, registered players have to visit the website - reward.ff.garena.com. The codes are also available on the website so players can copy and paste them.
The facility to claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes and win rewards are available only for registered players. Players must claim the codes for Thursday soon from the website - reward.ff.garena.com before new redeem codes are updated for everyone. The redeem codes stay active for one whole day after they are updated at midnight on the redemption website.
The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are made up of twelve digits and they are a mix of numbers and alphabets. All of them are unique codes that help players to win free weapons. Players can use the weapons to fight against their enemies in the multiplayer battle royale game.
Here is the active Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 17 November 2022 that you must take a look at:
HAYA-TOAV-U76V
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
FFPL-UED9-3XRT
TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
PACJ-JTUA-29UU
RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK
R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
TJ57-OSSD-N5AP
FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
FIH8-FS76-F5TR
TSAF-Q7B4-N56M
FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR
F3TE-FCXR-SFEG
DM7Z-79JE-A896
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD
TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
WCME-RVCM-USZ9
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4
Let's go through the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes online on Thursday:
Go to the official redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com.
Sign in to any one of the social media websites like Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple ID by entering your details.
The redemption website will open on your screen.
Paste one of the redeem codes from the list into the text box and tap on the confirm option.
Click on Ok to complete the process.
You will see the rewards and gifts in your in-game mail section.
