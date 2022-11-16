Wordle 516 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 17 November 2022

Wordle 516 answer for 17 November 2022 is mentioned here for the readers.
It is time to solve Wordle 516 word of the day today, on Thursday, 17 November 2022. Many players want to maintain their score streak in the online web-based word game by guessing the right answers daily. That can be quite challenging on some days considering that the puzzles are extremely difficult to crack. However, with the help of hints and clues, solving a difficult term also becomes easy. We are here to help you out with the puzzles.
We would like to inform our readers that the Wordle 516 word of the day today, Thursday, 17 November is not an easy one. However, that does not mean that the players will not be able to solve it correctly. To solve the puzzle, you have to visit the official website of the New York Times on Thursday.
The basic rules of the game remain the same. Players have to guess the five-letter word within six chances only, no matter how difficult it is. The limited chances make the game more challenging and interesting.
Here are the Wordle 516 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 17 November 2022 that you should read before using any of your chances:
The word of the day on Thursday begins with the alphabet G.
The next letter in the answer for today is a vowel.
The third letter in the word of the day is L.
The answer for Thursday, 17 November ends with the letter H.
One of the synonyms of this word is GAP - Bonus Hint.
Now, get ready to know the solution if you couldn't solve the puzzle for Thursday. We have stated all the hints, clues, and bonus hint so it is time to reveal the Wordle answer for the day.
Wordle 516 solution for today, Thursday, 17 November 2022 is mentioned below:
GULCH
