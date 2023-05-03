Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Gifts on 3 May 2023

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for today, 3 May 2023, here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May 2023, from the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. The MAX active codes for Wednesday were updated after 12 am. All of them will remain active for the next twelve hours and you can use them to win different useful in-game items. Make sure to have a registered Free Fire account before claiming the codes to win rewards and weapons on Wednesday.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May, are available to registered players only. As per the rules, only the first five-hundred registered players can claim the active codes. Therefore, you must go through the codes and use any one of them soon. Those who will miss the redemption process on Wednesday may come back on Thursday.
The ones who created their Free Fire accounts earlier can use their old details to log in and claim the active codes. Both the Free Fire games share the same server and redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com.
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for Wednesday, 3 May 2023, here:
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
B3G7A22TWDR7X
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FF7MUY4ME6SC
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
Here are the steps registered players should know if they want to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May:
Go to reward.ff.garena.com.
Tap on the redemption link and enter your login credentials.
Claim any one of the active codes by entering it into the redemption box.
Tap on submit once you are done.
All the rewards and free gifts for Wednesday will be present in your in-game mail section.
