Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Gifts on 3 May 2023

Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May 2023, from the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. The MAX active codes for Wednesday were updated after 12 am. All of them will remain active for the next twelve hours and you can use them to win different useful in-game items. Make sure to have a registered Free Fire account before claiming the codes to win rewards and weapons on Wednesday.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May, are available to registered players only. As per the rules, only the first five-hundred registered players can claim the active codes. Therefore, you must go through the codes and use any one of them soon. Those who will miss the redemption process on Wednesday may come back on Thursday.