Wordle 682 Word of the Day Today, 2 May 2023: Hints, Clues & Final Answer Here

Read the Wordle 682 hints for Tuesday, 2 May 2023, here before solving the puzzle.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
Let's solve Wordle 682 word of the day for Tuesday, 2 May 2023, together. The new week has already started and Wordle players are excited to maintain their score streak by guessing the right answers. The words last week were quite uncommon and difficult but the hints helped many players solve the puzzles. Now, it is time to see whether the puzzles this week are difficult or can be solved within the limited chances. Be careful while playing the game.
You do not have to worry about solving Wordle 682 word of the day for Tuesday, 2 May, because we will help you out. If you read the hints and use your chances cautiously, you will get the scores no matter how difficult the puzzles are. Please remember to use your limited chances only when you are sure.
Wordle might be a tricky game but it is a favourite among millions of people because they get to learn something new every day. The rules are also easy to remember so players do not face any problems.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 682 hints and clues for Tuesday, 2 May 2023, here:
The word of the day starts with S.
The next letter in the answer for Tuesday is a vowel. You should try guessing the vowel first.
The third alphabet in the answer is L.
The word of the day ends with the letter Y.
The answer has no matching letters.
We have given all the hints for Tuesday. You can keep reading ahead if you want to know the solution.
Wordle 682 answer for Tuesday, 2 May 2023, is stated below for our regular readers:
SULKY
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)