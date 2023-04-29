Wordle 680 Answer for 30 April 2023; Hints & Clues To Find Word of the Day

Wordle 680 answer: Read the hints and clues to find the solution today.
(Photo: The Quint)
If you are finding it difficult to crack Sunday's Wordle answer, you are at the right place. We have got some amazing hints and clues for you to solve the Wordle 680 level effortlessly.
The answer of Wordle 680 level on Sunday, 30 April 2023, is not an uncommon term, however, you might require extensive brainstorming to find the solution. Our online tips and tricks will definitely assist you in earning a daily score.
Wordle is a word puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The game has won millions of hearts in no time and is played by people all across the globe.
The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five letter word every day in 6 attempts, failing to do so will break the daily winning streak and the player will lose.
The hints and clues of Wordle 680 level on Sunday, 30 April 2023, are mentioned below.
Wordle 680 answer starts with the letter 'P'.
The answer today ends with the letter 'A'.
The letter 'A' is repeated twice.
There is only one vowel 'A'.
Bonus Hint: The Wordle answer is something similar to a shopping mall.
Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle 680 level on Sunday must not be disappointed. We have got the solution for them so that they do not miss the winning streak.
The answer to Wordle 680 on Sunday, 30 April 2023, is:
PLAZA
