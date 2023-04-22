Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 22 April 2023: How to Win Rewards & Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 22 April 2023, are updated on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players are advised to claim the MAX active codes from the website soon if they want to win free items such as rewards, weapons, skins, bundles, etc. As per the rules of the game set by the developer, only the first five-hundred players can claim the active redeem codes daily and win exciting Free Fire MAX in-game items.

