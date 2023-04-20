Wordle 671 Hints and Clues To Find the Answer for 21 March 2023

Read the hints to solve Wordle 671 answer for Friday, 21 April 2023, here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle is a common word puzzle game that is quite popular among the readers, teachers, children, and people who like to invest their time carefully in their leisure period. Wordle is a word game that helps people learn new words and enhance their vocabulary.
It is a game in which players have to guess the five-letter word in limited chances- 6 chances. The words can be easy or tough and at times people can get confused and mess up the guessing game by getting overwhelmed.
We are here with wordle 671 hints and clues for Friday, 21 April 2023. Wordle uses color-coded clues and informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Most players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary.
Wordle is a popular game owned by the New York Times and it gets updated to a new level every midnight.
Following are the hints and clues to solve Wordle level 671 on 21 April 2023.
Wordle 671 word of the day today starts with the letter K.
The word of the day ends with the letter K.
There is one vowel used twice in today's answer of the day.
It is a noun
It has two repetitive letters
Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 671 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Friday, 21 April 2023 is:
KAYAK
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)