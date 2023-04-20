Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 671 Hints and Clues To Find the Answer for 21 March 2023

Wordle 671 Hints and Clues To Find the Answer for 21 March 2023

Wordle 671 puzzle for 21 April 2023: Go through the hints and clues for Thursday before solving the puzzle.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Read the hints to solve Wordle 671 answer for Friday, 21 April 2023, here.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Read the hints to solve Wordle 671 answer for Friday, 21 April 2023, here.</p></div>

Wordle is a common word puzzle game that is quite popular among the readers, teachers, children, and people who like to invest their time carefully in their leisure period. Wordle is a word game that helps people learn new words and enhance their vocabulary.

It is a game in which players have to guess the five-letter word in limited chances- 6 chances. The words can be easy or tough and at times people can get confused and mess up the guessing game by getting overwhelmed.

We are here with wordle 671 hints and clues for Friday, 21 April 2023. Wordle uses color-coded clues and informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Most players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary.

Wordle is a popular game owned by the New York Times and it gets updated to a new level every midnight.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 466 Prize Money & Winner List

Wordle 671: Hints and Clues on Friday, 21 April 2023

Following are the hints and clues to solve Wordle level 671 on 21 April 2023.

  • Wordle 671 word of the day today starts with the letter K.

  • The word of the day ends with the letter K.

  • There is one vowel used twice in today's answer of the day.

  • It is a noun

  • It has two repetitive letters

Wordle 671: Solution for Friday, 21 April 2023

Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 671 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Friday, 21 April 2023 is:

KAYAK

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 April 2023: Win Rewards & Weapons Today

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT