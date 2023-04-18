ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 18 April 2023: Know How To Win Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 April: Go to reward.ff.garena.com to claim the codes on Tuesday.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 April 2023, are available on the official redemption website for registered players to claim and win various in-game items. To claim the active codes for Tuesday, you have to log in to your registered account on reward.ff.garena.com. For those who do not know, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes will help you claim weapons, freebies, characters, skins, gifts, diamonds, bundles, etc. You should claim the codes for Tuesday soon.

The feature to claim Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes and win free gifts has made the multiplayer battle royale game popular in India. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 April, were updated at midnight and the complete list will be active for the next twelve hours. You should claim one of them from reward.ff.garena.com.

As per the rules of the redeem codes, registered players cannot use expired codes to win rewards and characters. You have to wait for the codes to get updated the next day if you miss claiming them on Tuesday.

The rules also mention that only the first five hundred registered players to claim the redeem codes can win various in-game items. The rewards and weapons will help you fight against your enemies in the game and defeat them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 18 April 2023

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for Tuesday, 18 April 2023:

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

You should create your own registered account soon if you haven't already. Registered players can enjoy a lot of exclusive benefits.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 18 April: Steps To Redeem

Here is the step-by-step process you should know before claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday:

  • Go to the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Tap the redemption link and enter your social media details in the provided space.

  • Now, copy and paste any one of the redeem codes for today carefully into the text box.

  • Tap on submit once the process is over and click on OK to end the redemption for today.

  • Check your mail section for the various in-game Free Fire items.

