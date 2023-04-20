Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 April 2023: Win Rewards & Weapons Today

Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 20 April 2023, are updated already. The active codes list is updated at midnight on reward.ff.garena.com. Players have to go to the redemption site to claim the codes for today and win rewards. As per the rules of the Free Fire game, the codes will remain active for the next twelve hours. You should claim any one of the MAX codes as soon as possible.

