Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 April 2023: Win Rewards & Weapons Today

Take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for 20 April 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 20 April 2023, are updated already. The active codes list is updated at midnight on reward.ff.garena.com. Players have to go to the redemption site to claim the codes for today and win rewards. As per the rules of the Free Fire game, the codes will remain active for the next twelve hours. You should claim any one of the MAX codes as soon as possible.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 20 April, will help you to win a lot of in-game items like diamonds, weapons, characters, skins, rewards, etc. You have to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com otherwise they will expire. All gamers should remember that the MAX codes are available only to the first five-hundred players.
Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are developed by 111 Dots Studio. The Free Fire MAX version not only allows you to win free gifts but also provides a better gaming experience. Players in India cannot play Garena Free Fire because it is banned by the government.
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for today, Thursday, 20 April 2023:
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW3D28VZD6
BR43FMAPYEZZ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
HNC95435FAGJ
EYH2W3XK8UPG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSEN5MX
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW2D1U3XA3
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
Now, read the step-by-step process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 20 April 2023:
Visit reward.ff.garena.com
Login to your Facebook, Twitter, or other registered social media account
Paste any one of the redeem codes from the active list into the text box
Verify properly before tapping on submit
You will notice a pop-up option that mentions "OK" on the text box.
Click on the option and wait for some time to check the rewards
You will find the in-game rewards in your mail section if the redemption is successful
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)